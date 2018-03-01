Enriching wellness travel experiences
Ethical and authentic travel experiences rooted in creativity, culture and complete wellbeing
Explore destinations
Enriching wellness travel experiences
Ethical and authentic travel experiences rooted in creativity, culture and complete wellbeing
Explore destinations
Enriching wellness travel experiences
Ethical and authentic travel experiences rooted in creativity, culture and complete wellbeing
Explore destinations
Enriching wellness travel experiences
Ethical and authentic travel experiences rooted in creativity, culture and complete wellbeing
Explore destinations
Enriching wellness travel experiences
Ethical and authentic travel experiences rooted in creativity, culture and complete wellbeing
Explore destinations
Enriching wellness travel experiences
Ethical and authentic travel experiences rooted in creativity, culture and complete wellbeing
Explore destinations

A glimpse

Soulscape creates enriching wellness travel experiences that are unique and meaningful.

Our team spends months getting to know local history, culture, artisans, yogis, craftsmen and their way of life to weave together 7 days of creative learning, cultural immersion and wellbeing.

Some find Soulscape fulfilling, some find it transformative, spiritual, rejuvenating, meaningful, exciting and more.

No matter what it is that you may be seeking – the one thing you can takeaway from Soulscape is complete enrichment.

What makes our wellness travel experiences so unique?

 

At Soulscape we take you into a incubator where your mental, emotional, spiritual, social, environmental and physical wellbeing is encouraged.

Ethical travel

We have an ethical approach towards curating all our travel experiences. We strive to make sustainable choices from accommodation, travel to activities and believe in building relationships with local communities rooted in fair pricing, honesty and respect.

Ethical-Travel-Guide-on-white
Learn more

Creative learning

We don’t take you into a classroom or a boardroom, we take you to humble makers and craftsmen who haven’t been to fancy art schools but have inherited their artistic talents and skill from their predecessors. They will converse with you in the language of the craft they are a master of and give you an invaluable experience through that interaction.

Cultural immersion

People’s lives in lesser known places are fascinating, not only because our reality is so far removed from theirs but because their way of life is a product of their history, society and environment. At Soulscape we take you into their lives to explore rich cultural practices and performances that only an insider could access.

Complete wellbeing

We don’t run boot camps or high intensity training, instead we bring onboard gurus who have mastered the art of awakening our minds and bodies. From yoga to meditation, we take a holistic journey and ensure the space you are in is conducive to this process and you are deep in nature. We even curate the food and drinks you have ensuring each gram of consumption is healthy, organic and plant based to nourish your mind and body from the inside out.

"I felt like I was drowning in everyday life… today I feel so much more like myself."
Haleh W
Haleh WSoulscape 2017
"This has reminded me of all the things I dreamt of doing when I was a child… I had forgotten them completely."
Coco
CocoSoulscape 2017
"I feel kind of spiritual… like something in me is waking up."
Anita
AnitaSoulscape 2017

Take a deep breath, and come join us...

Explore destinations